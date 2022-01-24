Roberto Clemente Preview

Celebrate the strategies and tactics of the movement in a new interactive experience. She Resisted explores the final decade of the women’s suffrage movement through its most powerful images, brought to life with color for the first time.
Born in Puerto Rico, Clemente was an exceptional baseball player and humanitarian whose career sheds light on larger issues of immigration, civil rights and cultural change. He would die in a tragic plane crash in 1972.
Baseball great Roberto Clemente's talent and inimitable style drew legions of fans, but as this AMERICAN EXPERIENCE production reveals, he was more than an exceptional baseball player. He was also a committed humanitarian who challenged racial discrimination and worked for social justice. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode...
