Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is, by most accounts, on the verge of riding off into the sunset of his playing days a club legend who earned two Super Bowl rings during his Hall-of-Fame run with that organization. Roethlisberger's career could've gone differently in a variety of ways. He first faced sexual assault allegations in 2009 that, per ESPN, ultimately earned him a suspension and reportedly had the Steelers listening to offers for the signal-caller throughout that controversy.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO