Boone, IA

Iowa man tests positive for flu and COVID-19 simultaneously

By KCCI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa man says he tested positive for the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. Ryan Hart, a kindergarten teacher in Boone, said...

Comments / 23

Peace ✌️
2d ago

being vaccinated doesn't mean u be saved. more lies sick of hearing these lies.why not tell the truth for once.

Eric Abrahamson
2d ago

What do they use to test for the flu? They never had one until recently. They used to just tell you that you probably have the flu, go home until you feel better.

Kysa Harrison
2d ago

My husband 2 weeks ago had all three. It’s not uncommon. It’s been happening more n more. One lady in her 50s had influenza A, Covid, and RSV. That’s also more popular for adults this year.

