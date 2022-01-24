ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

St. Mary’s Co County Administrator announces retirement

By St. Mary's County Public Information Office
 2 days ago
LEONARDTOWN,MD– County Administrator Dr. Rebecca Bolton Bridgett has announced her retirement from St. Mary’s County Government, effective Feb. 1, 2022. Dr. Bridgett has served as County Administrator since her appointment in 2013 by the Commissioners.

During her tenure as County Administrator, Dr. Bridgett worked closely with the Commissioners to adhere to and advance their primary missions of investment in public safety, education, and public infrastructure. Key projects included overseeing a $29,618,924 project to renovate and upgrade the Adult Detention and Rehabilitation Center and budget approval and design of multiple District Stations for the Sheriff’s Office. Other accomplishments included overseeing the planning and building of many county-owned facilities, including the design-award-winning Leonardtown Library and Garvey Senior Activity Center, Animal Shelter, and several agricultural facilities, including the Barns at New Market and the Regional Agricultural Center.

Dr. Bridgett also maintained county government services during the COVID-19 pandemic, guiding 11 departments and hundreds of employees into successful and productive virtual working environments while providing uninterrupted county services and operations. Dr. Bridgett also developed the St. Mary’s County Roadmap to Recovery,guiding businesses to restore operations during the pandemic.

Under Dr. Bridgett’s leadership, St. Mary’s County Government operated with sound financial principles, annually maintaining a balanced budget, including the Commissioner approved FY2022 budget of $288,664,540. Simultaneously, the county increased bond ratings from Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service, and S & P Global.

Dr. Bridgett led an employee-friendly workplace. Over three years, county employees received competitive raises through the Commissioner-approved and county administrator-led phase-in of a compensation study which provided merit increases, cost of living increases, and stipends for those at the top of their grade. She remained keenly aware of compensation parity for County partners, as well – a priority for the Commissioners.

In 2016, Dr. Bridgett initiated the Citizens Academy, a strategic overview of county department operations, programs, and services. The annual nine-week academy has continued to provide participants with an understanding of how their government operates.

“During my career at St. Mary’s County Government, I have had the honor of serving our community and working with the brightest and most resourceful leaders who have an equal passion for public service. Together with the Commissioners, I believe we have shaped a vibrant government that accurately reflects the character and heritage of St. Mary’s County. It has been my distinct pleasure to serve as County Administrator, and I will forever cherish the partnerships and friendships this position has afforded me,” said Dr. Bridgett.

Commissioner President Randy Guy said, “Dr. Bridgett is one of the most creative leaders I have ever known. Her ability to assess a situation and build a team of problem-solving people has made St. Mary’s County Government strong. Her resiliency is a key factor in the success we’ve seen during the pandemic. It was no small feat to transition county operations to serve our residents through virtual settings and then carefully transition back to more in-person processes. Her rigorous determination to “keep the train moving” is inspirational. Dr. Bridgett will be deeply missed, and we wish her good health and much happiness in the future.”

The Commissioners will recognize Dr. Bridgett with a public reception Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown and a formal retirement ceremony during their business meeting at 9 a.m. The Commissioner Meeting will be live on SMCH Ch. 95 and the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

Catherine Pratson, Director of Human Resources, and David Weiskopf, County Attorney, will continue to act as Co-County Administrators during this transition.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

