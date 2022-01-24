Man Killed, Firefighter Injured In Central PA House Fire (Video, Photos)

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as William Hardy, 67, of Royalton, who died from thermal burns, according to the coroner.

ORIGINAL:

A man has died and a firefighter has been hospitalized due toa house fire in central Pennsylvania on Sunday night, authorities say.

Crews were called to the fire in the 500 Block of Water Street in Royalton shortly after 9 p.m., according to fire officials.

One man, related to the homeowners, died at the scene, according to the Dauphin County coroner's office and fire officials.

"While firefighters were inside the structure fighting the fire, the second floor collapsed on a Middletown firefighter entrapping him. The fire rescuers had to use saws to free the entrapped fire fighter. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment," Royalton Borough Mayor James Fry said in a statement.

The injured firefighter was from Company 88 according to Progress Fire 32.

Officials continue to investigate this fire.

This was the third fatal fire in central Pennsylvania in a week. Two people died in a fire in Lancaster County last Monday, and a 100-year-old man died in a fire in Biglerville, Adams County last Thursday.

The community is already mourning its loss and praying for the firefighter's speedy recovery, according to social media post.

