Vote for Clarksville's boys athlete of the week for Jan. 17-22

It's time to get back to your mobile devices and vote for Clarksville's boys athlete of the week. The poll is open now and features five high school basketball players to choose from.

This week's poll includes some of the top performances of the season. Clarksville's J.J. Wheat is included in the poll as well as Northeast's Nazier Leonard and teammate Deion Carney. West Creek has a pair of players on the poll including Sean Lafortune and Kayden Pace.

Vote now before the poll closes at 11 a.m. Thursday. The results be announced Thursday afternoon.

