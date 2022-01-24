ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cam Reddish Receives Diminished Role with New York Knicks

By Pat Benson
 2 days ago

Reddish played just five minutes in his Knicks debut.

The situation in Atlanta might not have been ideal for Cam Reddish. He battled through injuries, a coaching change, and constant trade rumors. Following the 2021 playoffs, Reddish quietly asked for a trade.

It was his goal to find a team where he could play a more significant role and eventually a nice rookie contract extension. Unfortunately, after getting his wish and being dealt to the New York Knicks, both of those goals seem even more unlikely to happen.

Before the trade, Reddish averaged 12 points in 24 minutes per game with the Hawks this season. After arriving in New York, the Knicks kept Reddish inactivated for five games before he made his debut yesterday. The third-year player got only five minutes of playing time and one nice reverse lay-up.

Okay, not great, not terrible. However, after the game, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made it clear that he is sticking with a smaller rotation. A rotation that includes rookie Quentin Grimes and not Cam Reddish.

“The one thing is just trying to establish a routine. When we were playing well, we pretty much had a nine-man rotation. But when I have opportunities to get him in, I want to get him in. And it was good just to let him get his feet wet a little bit. He’s working really well in practice. You never know in this league, you can have an injury and the next thing you’re in there. I look at a guy like Quentin. He benefited from everyone being out, got in there played well and he’s still in there.’" - Tom Thibodeau

Alright, now that is terrible. Reddish went from a solid situation in Atlanta to an organization that seems unsure if they even want him. Unless something drastically changes, Reddish's chances of a larger role and cushy payday are almost zero. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

