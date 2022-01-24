ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Lindsay Maclean

bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: BA, University of Oregon, Currently earning MBA, Oregon Executive MBA. Lindsay Maclean is now...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Novant Health awards additional week of PTO to employees as pandemic drags on

Novant Health has awarded full-time employees with another week of paid time off or the equivalent cash value. CEO Carl Armato announced the $40 million investment on a weekly town hall meeting. Employees who are with Novant as of Jan. 31 and are at assistant director level and below are eligible for the extra PTO. Part-time employees will receive an additional 24 hours of PTO or the cash equivalent.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Out of reach?

In this special report, we dive into how Austin home prices got to where they are, and how — or if — the city can get things in check. When all the factors are considered, according to one developer echoing others: “It makes investors who are really, really excited about doing business in Austin question whether they would want to do business in Austin."
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
bizjournals

KY Inno's Startups To Watch 2022: borderless

Explain what your company does: Global Payouts API — Simple, transparent and affordable bank payments. Pay anyone to 120+ countries in local currency. Our smart payment infrastructure saves companies time and money. We offer a web application and an API (application program interface) to automate accounts payable. We also provide multi-currency balances to collect in foreign currency like a local and save on wire fees.
MARKETS
bizjournals

KY Inno's Startups To Watch 2022: Active Therapy Systems

Notable investors: Non-dilutive funding from National Science Foundation SBIR Grants and Kentucky Matching Funds Awards. Explain what your company does: Active Therapy Systems provides online exercise classes and virtual physical therapy with remote patient monitoring for people with neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and early Alzheimer’s. Through telehealth and tailored on-demand sessions, we are able reduce the burdens of time, travel and costs that are associated with the traditional methods of PT. We monitor our patient’s performance and physiological data with in-home devices that allow us to personalize each therapy session, allowing us to better monitor disease progression and to help their neurologist make more informed clinical decisions, aiding in the overall care of each person.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

KY Inno's Startups To Watch 2022: Victory Hemp Foods

Notable investors: Kentucky Governor’s Office of Agriculture Policy; Kentucky Enterprise Fund; Kentucky Rural Innovation Fund; The Sandy River Charitable Foundation, Inc.; Christopher Harding, owner of Louisville City Football Club; Irv Bailey, former managing director of Chrysalis Ventures; and Bruce Linton, founder and former chairman and CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation.
KENTUCKY STATE
bizjournals

Rabata, Henna & Hijabs named to innovative 'Muslim Startups' list

The Center for Global Muslim Life has named three organizations based in the Twin Cities to its list of Top 100 Innovative Global Muslim Startups to Watch in 2022. The San Diego-based nonprofit, which announced the list on Tuesday, said the list is about changing the narratives around Muslims. "We’re...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Oregon#College#Mba#Oregon Executive
bizjournals

Do you know (or work with) great CEOs? Make sure they are recognized

The Dallas Business Journal is bringing back its Most Admired CEO award program and nominations are open. The awards are given to individuals who deliver outstanding performances in guiding their companies to success and contributing to the overall growth of our North Texas business community. Nominees must be the CEO...
DALLAS, TX
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Gained 4,700 Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 5.0% in December

BALTIMORE, MD (January 25, 2022) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 4,700 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.0% in December. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryland […] The post Maryland Gained 4,700 Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 5.0% in December appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
The 74

Time to Start Funding Families and Students Directly

The COVID-19 pandemic, which began as a shock to our lives in 2020 and continues to affect everything we do as a nation, changed the fabric and rituals of daily life across this country. Nowhere is this more true than among K-12 students, millions of whom endured a year or more of closed or sporadically […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Black Student Enrollment Is Up in FL Schools of Choice — & So Is Achievement

A new report, “Controlling the Narrative: Parental Choice, Black Empowerment & Lessons from Florida” — a joint effort among Black Minds Matter, the American Federation for Children and Step Up for Students — analyzes the great migration of Black families to choice schools, the positive academic trend lines for Black students participating in school choice […]
FLORIDA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Technical College elevates two leaders to Vice President positions

Recently, Atlanta Technical College announced two key promotions in their leadership ranks. Dorna Werdelin was promoted to Vice President of Communications, Marketing, & Public Relations. Additionally, Dr. Katrina Hunter was named the Vice President of Student Engagement.  Ms. Werdelin assumed the role of Interim Associate Vice President of Communications, Marketing, and PR in early  2020 […] The post Atlanta Technical College elevates two leaders to Vice President positions appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy