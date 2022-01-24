ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RSPB calls for emergency shooting ban during bird flu outbreak

By Helena Horton
 2 days ago
Svalbard barnacle geese in flight. Bird flu has left wildfowl numbers in ‘catastrophic decline’.

The RSPB has called for an emergency shooting ban after an “unprecedented” outbreak of bird flu that has left wildfowl populations in “catastrophic decline”.

Migratory geese that overwinter on the Solway Firth, which stretches between Scotland and Cumbria, are being hardest hit, with a 38% decline in the Svalbard barnacle goose breeding population from winter last year.

While these are protected species and not subject to hunting, experts argue that pressure from wildfowlers on nearby, legal quarry species can have an impact. Shoots nearby can cause stress, scaring the birds into the air where they use up vital energy.

Some estimates suggest the UK is facing the worst outbreak of avian influenza on record. Latest population counts of the Svalbard breeding population show a drop in numbers from 43,703 in November last year to 27,133 in this month’s counts.

Paul Walton, the head of habitats and species at RSPB Scotland, said: “We are in the grip of an unprecedented outbreak and unfortunately the Solway seems to be the epicentre of this in the UK. Our birds are suffering and they need an urgent reprieve to help them get through this winter and ensure that as many as possible of those remaining survive to make their migration back home to Scandinavia to breed in the summer.

“The best way we can do this is by reducing the cumulative impacts of disturbance, including by wildfowling. Our teams on the ground are seeing many birds that are sick or dying and under significant stress. Anything that can be done to limit activities which incur additional disturbance at this time should be implemented with urgency. This action could help these populations during this period of catastrophic decline caused by the outbreak.”

There are allowances under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 for a temporary pause in the hunting of wildfowl if there are prolonged periods of freezing weather. The RSPB is asking for this consideration in the event of a severe avian influenza outbreak.

It has also asked the public to keep dogs under close control in the Solway coastal area to avoid further disturbing the birds.

After the barnacle goose gained protection in the 1950s, following a long campaign by conservationists, the world population rose from just a few hundred individuals to about 40,000. But the recent sharp decline has made experts concerned the good work could be undone.

Wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe during the winter months can carry bird flu. Many bird populations, from chickens to swans, have been hit by the flu, which is deadly.

An avian influenza prevention zone came into force across Great Britain on 3 November, meaning birdkeepers must keep their flock separate from wild birds and put strict biosecurity measures in place.

Anyone who finds dead birds is advised not to handle them and to report the bodies to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

