ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

News Literacy Week 2022: Why news literacy is an essential skill for everyone

By Ash-har Quraishi
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w83kP_0du91zMl00

Research suggests that we as humans gravitate toward information that reinforces our worldview, but it's important to recognize that sometimes that can make us susceptible to misinformation.

Our parent company E.W. Scripps, has once again teamed up with the News Literacy Project. The purpose of the company-wide initiative is to shine a light on better information consumption and sharing.

All week long, we are taking a look at different elements of how Americans consume news, and how we, as the media, can do better.

Last year, the average American spent about 11 hours a day consuming media on their computers, televisions or mobile devices. That's a 20% increase from just a decade earlier.

"We think news literacy is an essential skill in today's fraught information environment," Alan Miller, the founder & CEO of the News Literacy Project, said.

Miller started the non-profit in 2008 to address concerns about the tsunami of sources of information that vary in credibility and accountability.

"News literacy is the ability to evaluate all news and information, and to discern credible information to be able to sort fact from fiction," he said.

A fact is defined as "something known to be true," while opinion is "a belief or judgment that rests on grounds insufficient to produce complete certainty."

The main difference is that facts can be proven; opinions cannot.

A 2018 Pew Research study found that when presented with five factual statements and five statements of opinion, only 26% of adults were able to correctly recognize all statements of fact. Just 35% were able to identify the statements that were opinions.

"We've got the perfect storm now that has created a situation where misinformation is an existential threat to the health of our democracy," Miller said.

He added that one in five newspapers have gone out of business in the last 15 years, while at the same time, there's been an explosion of other sources of information.

"Particularly online and through social media platforms that do not seek to inform in a fact-based, contextual, accountable way, but rather seek to persuade or exploit or misinform," Miller said.

He said therein lies the importance of news literacy.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

News Literacy Week: Becoming a smarter, more active news consumer

PHOENIX — We're in the new age of technology where we have access to any information we want with the swipe of a finger, but with that instant access comes misinformation and false statements. Those false rumors and conspiracy theories can create serious and even deadly situations. That is...
JOE BIDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
E.w. Scripps
University of Cincinnati News Record

Commitment to be news literate and support National News Literacy Week

Today’s educators and college students play an important role in sharing news and information. But, as Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben said, “With great power comes great responsibility.”. The sharing of misinformation has contributed to a division in our communities and, likely, on your campus. That’s what makes this...
SOCIAL MEDIA
WCPO

Research shows news literacy must be strengthened among high schoolers

CHICAGO — Experts say there’s a misconception that just because young people are proficient at using digital devices, they’re also good at making sense of the information those devices provide. Research indicates a lot of work must be done to make sure young people are taught the skills they need to become responsible information consumers.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The News Literacy Project#Americans#Pew Research
thepostathens.com

From the Editor’s Desk: Strengthen your news literacy skills during National News Literacy Week

It’s not always pleasant to reflect back on the 2020-2021 academic year. While the coronavirus pandemic did upend the latter half of the 2019-2020 school year, my entire junior year was defined by the pandemic and the ensuing online classes. My off-campus apartment was also my classroom, and the blur between home and school life was overwhelming at times. Despite the difficulties of online learning, I took some of my favorite classes to date last year. One class in particular feels incredibly important when looking at today’s media and political landscapes.
ATHENS, OH
spmetrowire.com

Editorial: Readers should educate themselves, demand better, during National News Literacy Week

The Point/Plover Metro Wire is getting ready for a week of celebration, education, and in some ways, mourning. National News Literacy Week is Jan. 24–28, an initiative spearheaded by the News Literacy Project and the E.W. Scripps Company to educate the public about the importance of news literacy and the role of a free press in a healthy democracy.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
KMTV 3 News Now

NEWS LITERACY WEEK: Nonprofit news in Nebraska

Flatwater Free Press is a homegrown, nonprofit publication that makes its reporting available, free of charge, to other outlets. Lifelong Nebraskan and editor of the organization, Matthew Hansen says Flatwater can help local news organizations cover more stories.
OMAHA, NE
Inside Higher Ed

Is Literacy Declining?

According to a 2021 Pew Research survey, roughly a quarter of American adults—including 38 percent of Hispanic adults, 25 percent of Black adults and 20 percent of white adults—say they haven’t read a book in whole or in part in the past year, whether in print or in electronic or audio form. This is even true of 11 percent of adults with a bachelor’s or other advanced degree.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
spmetrowire.com

Column: News Literacy Week puts spotlight on reader responsibility

We live in an era of media consolidation, and that has led to distortions within the media marketplace and—by extension—public opinion itself. The news these days tends to be pushed through a more bureaucratic, marketing-oriented, and cookie-cutter approach to information and its consumption. The principles and practices within...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Boonville Daily News

Media literacy; an underrated superpower . . .

One thing we have learned or have had reinforced from this pandemic is our need for human contact. And the important role of technology in communicating with others. There’s a skill to communicating efficiently and properly using technology. Even a basic text can be misunderstood without the element of facial expression; hence the creation of emoticons to assist in getting a message across.
INDIA
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy