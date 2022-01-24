ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petition calls for more safety around Red Cedar River

By Mikayla Temple
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fBGvP_0du91vpr00

Michigan State University has identified the body recovered from the Red Cedar River on Friday as the 18 year-old missing Grand Valley student Brendan Santo.

Now, there's a call for additional safety measures around the river.

Santo went missing on Oct. 29, the weekend of the Michigan State-Michigan football game. He was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall just before midnight.

After weeks of searching involving multiple police agencies and hundreds of volunteers, Ryan Robison, a private investigator working for the Santo family, notified police around midnight on Friday of something submerged in the water at a logjam. Robison discovered the body by reviewing underwater video of the river.

MSU Police recovered a body from the river later that day, approximately a mile and a half from where Santo was last seen.

On Saturday, dental records confirmed the body to be that of Santo.

"This is not the outcome we had hoped," the Santo family said in a statement, "but we do have closure now."

Police say they don't believe any foul play was involved or that Santo intended to hurt himself.

After the discovery of Santos body, a petition was started on change.org called "Make MSU's Red Cedar River Areas Safe."

Rozie Lita started the petition showing a picture of the Red Cedar River near Yakeley Hall on Beal Street with an opening in the fencing that blocks off the river.

On the petition, Lita expressed her concern with the gap.

"MSU needs to put barriers, lighting and signage in place to prevent any further tragedies along the Red Cedar River and the ravine," Lita wrote. "Let's make MSU a safer place in memory of our beloved Brendan Santo."

The petition has a goal of 10,000 signatures.

Related
deadlinedetroit.com

Meet the Birmingham sleuth who showed East Lansing cops where to find Brendan Santo's body

Ryan Robison used the tools and tactics of his trade to accomplish in about two weeks what multiple police agencies had tried to do since fall. The 48-year-old private investigator from Birmingham late Thursday found what he believed was East Lansing drowning victim Brendan Santo. Police divers recovered the body Friday afternoon in the Red Cedar River and a medical examiner confirmed the identity Saturday with dental records.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Closings#Signage#Volunteers#Msu Police#The Red Cedar River#Fox47news Website#Neighborhood News#Breaking News#Severe Weather
nbc25news.com

Body believed to be missing GVSU student found in Red Cedar River

EAST LANSING, Mich. - According to police, Brendon Santo's body has been found approximately 1.5 miles downriver from where he was last seen on campus. Although police say the body is believed to be that of Brendon Santo, identification is still pending. Several teams, including the Michigan State Police Marine...
EAST LANSING, MI
q106fm.com

Police confirm identity of body found in Red Cedar

LANSING, MI — Police are confirming the discovery of the body of Grand Valley State University student Brendan Santo near Michigan State University. Santo’s body was found just after midnight on January 21 and MSU police confirmed it was him on Saturday after dental records were reviewed. Santo...
EAST LANSING, MI
wgvunews.org

After death of GVSU student, petition launched to make river more safe

After the discovery of a missing Grand Valley State University student in the Red Cedar River on Friday, a petition launched Monday demanding that authorities make the area safer. 18 year-old Grand Valley State University student Brendan Santo had been missing since October, until a private investigator on Friday, using...
EAST LANSING, MI
