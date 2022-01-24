ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Report: Apple plans ‘widest array’ of new devices this fall

By Juli Clover, MacRumors
wraltechwire.com
 2 days ago

Apple is working on a number of new products that are set to launch this fall, and Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says that it will be “the widest array” of new devices that Apple has introduced in its history. In his latest “Power...

wraltechwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2022: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a few things to consider before picking out an Android phone. For starters, you’ll want to...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Apple planning to launch ‘biggest set of products ever’ this year, report claims

Apple is preparing to launch its “widest array of products ever”, according to a new report.The company is preparing an autumn launch that could see it release a vast array of different products, across a host of different categories. That would include four new phones, a new and cheaper MacBook Pro, an updated iMac, the long-rumoured new Mac Pro, a refreshed MacBook Air, upgraded AirPods Pro, iPads and iPad Pros and three new Apple Watches.That is according to a new report from Mark Gurman, an Apple journalist who has reliably predicted Apple releases in the past. He revealed the large...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Iphone Se#Apple Watches#Bloomberg#Mac
PC Gamer

Fortnite returns to Apple devices via GeForce backdoor

Fortnite is returning to iOS devices, but not in the App Store. Instead, it will be playable through the Safari mobile browser using GeForce Now, which is kicking off a closed beta test of the reworked mobile version of Fortnite next week. Epic's mega-hit battle royale Fortnite hasn't been on...
VIDEO GAMES
wraltechwire.com

MacRumors: Latest iPhone could launch in April, consultant says

Apple suppliers will begin producing display panels for the third-generation iPhone SE this month, with final assembly of the device likely to start in March, according to information shared by display industry consultant Ross Young. Based on this production timeframe, Young believes the third-generation iPhone SE is likely to launch...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
smarteranalyst.com

Apple Submits Plans for Third Party Payment Systems in App Store – Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Apple (AAPL) has budged to regulatory pressure in South Korea. Reuters reports that the tech giant has submitted plans that could pave the way for it to allow third-party payment systems in its App Store. Apple is a U.S. company that designs, manufactures,...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Apple mulls delaying AR/VR device amid development hurdles - Bloomberg

Apple (AAPL +0.1%) is weighing a delay of a heavily anticipated mixed-reality headset by at least a few months, which could push it into 2023, Bloomberg reports. The device, which could blend virtual reality and augmented reality, was likely headed for an unveiling at the June Worldwide Developers Conference and a release later in the year.
BUSINESS
pocketnow.com

Apple’s 24-inch iMac, Mac mini, and more devices are on sale

We keep receiving great deals from Amazon.com, where you can currently purchase a new 24-inch iMac for as low as $1,250, which is $49 more affordable than its regular $1,299 price tag, and the best part is that this price tag goes across the board, so you can choose your favorite color without having to pay more. This will get you a new 24-inch iMac with Apple’s M1 processor, a 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. If you want more storage space, you can opt for the 512GB storage option that comes with an 8-core GPU, as it is currently receiving a $100 discount, meaning that you can purchase yours for $1,599.
COMPUTERS
gamespew.com

Fortnite is Coming Back to Android and Apple Mobile Devices, Sort Of

Feel like playing Fortnite on your Android or Apple phone again? Thanks to GeForce Now, you could soon get your wish. If you’ve missed out on Epic and Apple’s legal shenanigans, Apple took exception to Fortnite’s internal purchases letting you bypass their own payment system. It escalated from there and, in theory, ended with Apple being ordered to allow Epic to use their own non-Apple payment system. It wasn’t quite as simple as Apple winning or losing, but that was the part of the judgement that counted.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Samsung confirms Galaxy S22 release date as price leaks ahead of launch

Finally, Samsung has just confirmed that it is going to be unveiling the Galaxy S22 at its Unpacked event in early February. Now, with just a couple of weeks to go before the grand reveal, leaks of the flagship range of smartphone’s price and specs are starting to pile up. As usual, this handset is expected to actually be a family of three distinct models, each with a spec sheet and price tag fit for competing closely against the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6.Samsung phones usually follow the evolution-not-revolution formula, shunning ground-breaking leaps in technology for minor improvements to...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Apple set to launch its ‘widest’ range of new products later this year: Gurman

Apple is apparently gearing up to launch a bunch of new products later this year. In Fall, the company is rumored to announce its “widest” range of new hardware ever. The information arrives from Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter (Via MacRumors). In the report, Gurman added that the Cupertino based giant is working on four new iPhones, which will include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max. Alongside its annual smartphone release, the brand is also preparing to announce a new refreshed MacBook Pro, new iMacs with larger displays, a Mac Pro, redesigned MacBook Air, its second generation of AirPods Pro, three Apple Watches, a low end iPad, and even new iPad Pro variants as well.
BUSINESS
onmsft.com

Apple's fall lineup could bring "wide array of new products"

It could shape up to be quite a fall hardware season for Apple later this year. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Cupertino giant is planning quite a spectacle and the "widest array of new hardware products in its history." (via 9to5mac.) Of course, it's best to treat this as...
BUSINESS
crackberry.com

New PKB device from Unihertz!

Chrome came on mine. Haven't found any others as delivered, AFAIK. ?. KB browser's been a fave of mine. Grew concerned about talk of vulnerabilities but really no clue if vulnerable any more. ?? Might be updated by now?. Like 0. 1,561. Originally Posted by idssteve. Most pkb shortcuts seem...
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

Apple is gearing up for a ridiculous number of new devices this year

Apple is now on year two of its transition away from Intel chips and to its own custom Apple Silicon. That means even more new Apple devices to launch this year. So many, that Mark Gurman at Bloomberg says it will be the “widest array of new hardware products in its history” coming this fall.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy