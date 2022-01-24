ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

What do you think of John Predom's latest snow shoe art creation?

By April Barton, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xs52J_0du90Wvb00

His tools are a blanket of fresh snow and a pair of snow shoes: the result is a snowy masterpiece best appreciated from above.

East Brighton native, John Predom, revealed his latest creation, shared by Vermont State Parks.

According to the post, the 100 foot wide design took him 4 hours and 12,000 steps to complete. He made the trek in 6 degree weather.

Predom shared a video on Youtube Jan. 20, depicting the process he undertook to make this particular creation. It appears he used a compass and a string and otherwise let his shoes mark the snowy canvas. In the video are drone shots from above but also from eye level, contrasting the different angles of view.

Predom started making snow shoe art in January 2019 and has shared his numerous creations each winter following.

Contact reporter April Barton at abarton@freepressmedia.com or 802-660-1854. Follow her on Twitter @aprildbarton.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Entertainment
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Snow Shoes
NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

260
Followers
354
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy