ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD

BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground to conduct testing January 24 – 28

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IfCQg_0du8zpZz00

ABERDEEN, MD—Loud noise alert!

Aberdeen Proving Ground officials have announced that the base will conduct firing tests next week.

APG has daytime and nighttime firing tests scheduled Monday, January 24 – Friday, January 28 from approximately 8:00 a.m. to midnight.

The testing and training events include military weapons and watercraft visible during the daytime and nighttime hours. The surrounding communities may hear weapons firing and see flashes or light visible off-post from illumination devices.

These operations are not hazardous to residents in surrounding communities and are “integral to ensuring continued readiness of service members,” according to APG.

Residents with questions regarding testing at Aberdeen Proving Ground are encouraged to contact the installation at 410-278-4415.

Photo via Pixabay

The post BOOM ALERT: Aberdeen Proving Ground to conduct testing January 24 – 28 appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Russia keeps door open after U.S. rejects key security demands

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns but kept the door open for further dialogue in their standoff over Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow, which has massed tens of thousands of...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, MD
City
Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD
Local
Maryland Government
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watercraft#Apg#Nottingham Md
CBS News

North Korea launches 2 more suspected missiles in 6th test this month

North Korea on Thursday fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of weapons launches this month, South Korea's military said. Experts say North Korea's unusually fast pace in testing activity underscores an intent to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled negotiations aimed at exchanging a release of crippling U.S.-led sanctions against the North and its denuclearization steps.
WORLD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy