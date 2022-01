Authorities have identified the man shot dead Friday in Portland’s Old Town Chinatown neighborhood as Jaquan Jamaul Jenkins. The 26-year-old was shot by a man who pulled an AR-style rifle out of his vehicle and fired a single round after an argument escalated around 2:15 a.m. outside the Oregon Leather Co., 110 N.W. 2nd Ave., the owner of a nearby bar told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Friday.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO