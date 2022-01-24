ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

5 people hurt after a two-vehicle collision at I-75/85 connector (Atlanta, GA)

 2 days ago

On Saturday afternoon, five people suffered injuries following a traffic collision involving a Highway Emergency Response Operator (HERO) truck at the I-75/85 connector.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes. The early reports revealed that a 2018 dodge Durango was heading south and changing lanes at a high speed while a HERO truck was assisting a stalled car on the right shoulder. Just then, the driver of the Durango lost control of the vehicle and rear-ended the HERO truck [...]

January 24, 2022

