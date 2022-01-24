5 people hurt after a two-vehicle collision at I-75/85 connector (Atlanta, GA)

Authorities identified 10-year-old Landyn Waff as the boy who suffered injuries after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning in Seattle. The hit-and-run crash took place at around 7:45 a.m. on 4th Street and Jackson Street near Union Station. According to the investigation reports, a driver drove through the intersection and struck two pedestrians in a crosswalk. On arrival, medics transported the victims to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries. Officers confirmed that the other victim person was a man who had a gash wound to his head.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO