ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Loud booms in Sioux Falls? Here's what they were, according to police

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 2 days ago

Days after the explosions began a Sioux Falls mystery might have been solved.

Over the weekend multiple people across Sioux Falls reported hearing loud "booms" in different parts of the city. On Monday morning the Sioux Falls Police Department released an answer, and no it wasn't the Green Bay Packers fans upset about missing another Super Bowl.

The answer to everybody's questions turned out to be explosives, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens. A man outside of Sioux Falls city limits was trying to blowup a tree stump in a field.

The man was eventually contacted by the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office around 2:30 p.m. Saturday over the loud booms. Clemens did not give a specific location and said due to the incident happening outside of the police's jurisdiction no charges could or would be filed against the man.

More Argus911: Third person sentenced in connection with 2020 homicide.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports .

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Loud booms in Sioux Falls? Here's what they were, according to police

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Breyer's role on the Supreme Court and the hole he's leaving

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer can come across as a bookish government man, captivated by the nitty-gritty of regulations and convinced that Washington, on the whole, works. Ensconced in chambers lined with shelves of antique books on philosophy inherited from an uncle and strewn with briefs, papers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Amy Schneider's "Jeopardy!" winning streak ends after 40 consecutive victories

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider has finally been defeated. The long-running champ lost Wednesday's game to newcomer Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. Schneider's loss comes after a 40-game winning streak, and just two days after she moved ahead of Matt Amodio into second place for consecutive wins on the quiz show. Only current host Ken Jennings has ever topped that. Schneider's total game winnings reached $1,382,800, putting her in fourth place for highest all-time regular season cash winnings on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

U.S. responds to Russian demands amid military buildup

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow delivered a written response to Russia's demand that NATO halt its expansion and never allow former Soviet states, including Ukraine, to join the alliance. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said no such concessions will be made. Margaret Brennan reports.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Falls City#The Green Bay Packers#Packers#Siouxfallspd#Twitter#Sioux Falls Argus
NBC News

U.S., NATO await Russia reaction after answering demands over Ukraine

The United States said it had offered a “diplomatic path forward” in the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. On Thursday, it was waiting to see if the Kremlin agreed. With the ball now back in Moscow's court, the West was given little immediate sign of whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would seek to de-escalate tensions and allay fears of a deadly new conflict in Europe.
POLITICS
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

554
Followers
677
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy