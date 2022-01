San Diego-based Koji, which develops an app store for helping creators earn money, said late Tuesday that it has raised $20M in its Series B fundraising. The funding was led by Jump Capital, plus new investors HBSE Ventures, Electric Feel Ventures, Visary Capital, Metaversal, and University Growth Ventures, along with Galaxy Interactive and BITKRAFT, and and a number of angels, including Shivakumar Rajaraman, Michael Eisner, and Francis Ma. The company says it has now raised a total of $36M. Koji was founded by startup veteran Dmitry Shapiro, along with Sean Thielen. Shapiro previously founded the video sharing site Veoh, and also was the CTO of MySpace, in addition to serving at Google.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO