RALEIGH, N.C. — Political primaries that were already delayed by an order from the North Carolina Supreme Court could now potentially be pushed back further into 2022. The state senate met Wednesday afternoon to vote on House Bill 605, which would further delay 2022 primaries until June 2022. Previously, the state's highest court had ordered primaries to be delayed from January 2022 until May 2022. However, legal challenges to redistricting maps favorable to Republicans further spurred the call from the GOP to delay primaries even more.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO