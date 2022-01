Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific will feature various skins and content inspired by the hit manga and anime series Attack on Titan alongside Season One updates. As one season is reaching its end, the others are still beginning! Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific are partnering with one of the top manga and anime series, Attack on Titan. This news comes from a Call of Duty blog released this week that introduced the Season One mid-season update for the Call of Duty games as new content has been added this week. However, this collaborative bundle will be dropping less than a week away, on January 20th.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO