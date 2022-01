MADISON, Wis. — Every year, many of us make New Year’s Resolutions — and every year at about this time, we have trouble sticking with them. A new year is a convenient starting point for a lot of new behaviors we might be trying to train ourselves into doing, but it’s common for those resolutions to fall to the wayside after a few weeks. In order to avoid that, psychologists at UW Health say it’s best to establish goals about who we want to be in the new year — and not goals that just give us more to do.

