Shooter in 'road rage' homicide called 911 and said he shot in self-defense

In a 911 call Friday night, a man said he shot and killed someone on Interstate 275 in self-defense.

Eric Duke, 47, was killed in the shooting , Colerain police said Monday.

Colerain police spokesman James Love said Duke and another person were involved in a collision due to "road rage" on the highway. After the collision, there was a confrontation and Duke was fatally shot, Love said.

In the 911 call, the man, who has not been identified by police, says he was trying to get away from a reckless driver when the other vehicle stopped in front of him in the fast lane and reversed into him.

The caller was sobbing as he said the other man, who police have now identified as Duke, got out of his vehicle. The caller said Duke was trying to open his door and was pounding on his window.

The caller told the dispatcher he fired in self-defense.

Two other people called 911 in connection with the shooting. A woman, also sobbing, called to report that her boyfriend had just been shot in the head and was dead. She indicated she was present during the confrontation but did not describe what led to the shooting.

Another woman also called 911 to report two drivers speeding and nearly causing accidents on the highway. Later, the same woman called 911 again to report that the vehicles were stopped in the fast lane and there was a man face down on the pavement.

As of Monday morning, no charges have been filed in the case. Police have not said if they believe Duke was shot in self-defense. During his 911 call, the man can be heard talking to the police at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 513-321-2677.

