ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Paris Fashion Week Opens In Mourning For Mugler

By Eric RANDOLPH
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe haute couture week in Paris opened under a new cloud of mourning on Monday following the death of French designer Thierry Mugler, the latest in a string of big-name fashion industry deaths. The industry was still processing the loss of Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, who died in...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Thierry Mugler Called His Surgeries ‘Architectural Research’—Here’s How He Used His Face For Art

Like his fashion designs, Thierry Mugler‘s face was also used as a form of art. Mugler, the founder of the French fashion house Mugler, had underwent several facial reconstructive surgeries in his life before his death in 2022. Mugler, whose full name was Manfred Thierry Mugler, died on January 23, 2022 of “natural causes.” He was 73 years old. “#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” his team wrote in an Intagram post at the time in both English and French. “Nous avons l’immense tristesse...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

Thierry Mugler’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made From His Brand Before His Death

Since his death, fashion lovers have wondered about Thierry Mugler‘s net worth and how much he made from his eponymous brand, MUGLER, before he passed. Mugler—whose full name was Manfred Thierry Mugler—died on January 23, 2022 of “natural causes.” He was 73 years old. “#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace,” his team wrote in an Intagram post at the time in both English and French. “Nous avons l’immense tristesse de vous faire part du décès de Monsieur Manfred Thierry Mugler survenu dimanche 23...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Dies Aged 73: Facebook Statement

French designer Thierry Mugler, who reigned over fashion in the 1980s, died on Sunday at the age of 73 of "natural causes", according to his agent. Mugler's daring collections came to define the decade's power dressing, with his clothes noted for their structured and sophisticated silhouettes. In later years, he...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rihanna Adds Contrast to All-Black Skintight Activewear in an Oversized Balenciaga Plaid Jacket & Knife Boots in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna walks the streets of NYC in style. The “Do Ya Thang” singer was spotted while out and about in New York City on Tuesday night. For the ensemble, Rihanna donned a black and blue plaid oversized jacket by Balenciaga that featured a zipper and two big front pockets. Underneath, she wore the label’s black stretchy turtleneck and leggings that added some functionality to the look. She accessorized with a black Raf Simons baseball cap and glittery dangling earrings. To ground...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Paul Gaultier
Person
Alber Elbaz
Person
Nino Cerruti
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Beyonce
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Thierry Mugler
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Pierre Cardin
Footwear News

Bet You Don’t Know the History Behind These Iconic Fashion Brand Logos

In fashion, a logo can be the difference between a $90 pair of heels and a $900 pair of heels. That’s the power of an iconic, instantly recognizable visual brand identity. And the best fashion logos have some interesting origin stories, from the aristocratic roots of the Chanel Cs to the iconic Nike Swoosh logo that cost the brand a mere $35. Sure, you know the Gucci logo from the Louis Vuitton logo from the Yves Saint Laurent logo. But you probably don’t know how these popular fashion logos became irrevocably iconic. For that, check out the origin stories behind some...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Emerging talents in spotlight at hybrid Paris Fashion Week

A spattering of Paris Fashion Week menswear shows began in earnest this week for the fall-winter season, as French government restrictions have seen many relegated to an online-only presence.Those brands which chose to maintain physical shows — like AMI on Wednesday — may not end up regretting it, benefiting as they seem to be from a relative boost in coverage. As ever, the start of collections principally showcase emerging talents, before the week leads to industry big hitters such as Dior Louis Vuitton and Hermes.Here are some highlights of fall-winter 2022 shows. CHRISTOPHE LEMAIRETasteful and deceptively simple designs...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sophia Coppola is Effortlessly Chic in Striped Dress and Capped Slingback Heels at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sophia Coppola was the picture of sophisticated cool in Paris while attending Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show. While viewing the collection on the runway, Coppola was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Vanessa Paradis and Pharrell Williams. For the occasion, the Oscar-winning director stepped out in a pale pink and navy tweed Chanel dress. The knee-0length number featured four pockets and logo-accented buttons. Coppola accessorized with a velvety black clutch and gold Chanel chain belt. as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#French Fashion#Israeli#Covid#Chanel
Footwear News

Chanel Sent Charlotte Casiraghi Down the Runway on a Horse For its Spring 2022 Couture Collection

Since the death of Karl Lagerfeld in 2019, Chanel’s runway shows have been a bit more demure. Save for a rogue runway crasher at the spring ’20 show — with Gigi Hadid as impromptu bouncer to save the day — the French fashion brand’s presentations have been a bit quieter under both the direction of creative director Virginie Viard and the necessary restraints of the pandemic. That’s not the case for this couture season, though. To kick off the spring ’22 couture runway show on Tuesday at Paris Fashion Week, Viard sent an actual horse down the runway. And it wasn’t...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Ford Cancels New York Fashion Week Show Due to COVID-19 Surge

Tom Ford’s New York Fashion Week show is the latest event to be canceled amid the omicron variant COVID-19 surge. The show, originally scheduled for Feb. 16, was set to be the closing runway for NYFW, which kicks off on Feb. 11. But, the designer announced Monday, the company’s staff has been heavily affected by COVID and will not be ready to hold a show in three weeks. “I am incredibly disappointed not to be able to present a show during New York Fashion Week as I feel strongly that a live presentation is the best way to convey a clear message...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Vivienne Westwood Launches Bridal in Three Tiers

Click here to read the full article. With many brides now going forward with their postponed wedding day plans, Vivienne Westwood is launching its multitiered bridal collection. This season shoppers can choose from three capsule collections: made-to-order, couture and the Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood looks. Just as every bride has a different style, so, too, do the three sectors.More from WWDAndreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022Celebrity Moments at the 2021 US Open: Photos As part of the designer’s efforts to adopt more sustainable practices, there is an appreciation for smaller-scale manufacturing. Incorporating environmentally friendly fabrics...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thefashionistastories.com

Schiaparelli Spring 2022 Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

The Schiaparelli Spring 2022 Couture show took place today(January 24th) as part of Paris Couture Fashion Week and a few notables attended wearing SCHIAPARELLI of course. Julia Fox wore a custom all black look which was accessorized with gold jewelry. It's hard to look at what she is wearing because of that eye makeup. It was just wrong with this look and on her, period.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
crfashionbook.com

Meet the 8 Upcoming Designers Debuting at Paris Men's Fashion Week

Almost as quickly as last fashion month flew by... the next one has arrived in style. Kicking off with menswear and couture, a lineup of classics and fresh contenders is backdropped by glittering Paris for a surely unforgettable season. Why? Eight new faces have entered the scene, each already boasting A-list fans and true innovation.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rosamund Pike Warms Up in Crystal Veil, Puffer Dress and Cutout Combat Boots at Dior Spring 2022 Couture Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rosamund Pike took winter dressing to new heights at Dior’s Spring 2022 couture show. The “Wheel of Time” star arrived with a star-studded front row crew, including Cara Delevingne, Madelaine Petsch and Claire Foy. The “I Care A Lot” star wore a black midi-length dress for the occasion, which featured a puffer-like texture. The short-sleeved style also included a button-up front with two pockets, cinched with a buckled webbing belt. Pike’s look was layered over a white collared shirt and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Pharrell Gets Funky in Knit Cardigan and Brown Boots at Chanel Spring 2022 Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pharrell looked undeniably cozy at Chanel’s Spring 2022 couture show in Paris. The musician was part of a star-studded front row that included Margot Robbie, Sophia Coppola and Vanessa Paradis, among others. The N.E.R.D. vocalist arrived in a maroon Chanel cardigan. The knit number featured long sleeves and a knee-length hem, as well as pink tweed piping, cuffs and front pockets. Layered over lightly distressed blue jeans and a purple T-shirt, the comfy piece gave a softer side to Pharrell’s colorful...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Margot Robbie Goes All-White in Cutout Minidress, Tweed Blazer & Ankle Boots at Chanel’s Couture Show at Paris Fashion Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Margot Robbie looked every bit the Chanel girl leaving the brand’s Spring 2022 couture show in Paris. The actress was part of a star-studded front row that included Pharrell, Sophia Coppola and Vanessa Paradis, among others. For the occasion, the “Suicide Squad” star wore an oversized white tweed Chanel blazer. The winter-worthy piece featured wide 3/4-length sleeves, as well as four front pockets and gold buttons. Robbie’s look gained a sleek edge from a sultry Chanel dress, which featured interwoven...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Observer

The Most Glamorous Hotels for a Stylish Paris Fashion Week

The most fashionable time of year has finally arrived, and while Paris Couture Week is coming to an end, the jet set will return to the city of lights next month for Paris Fashion Week, the grand finale after a whirlwind circuit that includes stops in New York, Milan and London. This year, Paris Fashion Week for the Fall-Winter 2022 shows takes place from February 28 through March 8, and those descending upon the stylish city will surely be flocking to the most luxurious hotels, because glamorous accommodations are key.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy