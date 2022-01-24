Paris Fashion Week Opens In Mourning For Mugler

In fashion, a logo can be the difference between a $90 pair of heels and a $900 pair of heels. That’s the power of an iconic, instantly recognizable visual brand identity. And the best fashion logos have some interesting origin stories, from the aristocratic roots of the Chanel Cs to the iconic Nike Swoosh logo that cost the brand a mere $35. Sure, you know the Gucci logo from the Louis Vuitton logo from the Yves Saint Laurent logo. But you probably don’t know how these popular fashion logos became irrevocably iconic. For that, check out the origin stories behind some...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO