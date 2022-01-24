OBITUARY: Earl Black Jr.

Earl Tilman Black, Jr., age 82, passed away on January 19, 2022, at The Residence at Alive Hospice.

Earl was born in Summertown, Tennessee, to the late Earl Tilman Black, Sr., and Tressie Shirley Black.

He was a retired truck driver for State Industries after 43 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce Marie Black; brothers, Charles and Carl Black; and sister, Faye Sharp.

Earl is survived by his daughter, Stacey (Karen Smith) Black; and brother, Richard (Patsy) Black.

Funeral service will be Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 3 pm in the Chapel of Cheatham County Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Moore officiating. Burial will follow in EverRest of Cheatham, LLC in Pleasant View, Tennessee. Visitation will be Saturday before the service from 1 pm until service hour of 3 pm.

Cheatham County Funeral Home, LLC 615-792-2552 on-line condolences at www.cheathamcountyfh.com

