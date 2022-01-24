ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair of dogs, cat rescued from Sunday morning fire in Shreveport

By Mario Villafuerte
Shreveport Times | The Times
 2 days ago
A Shreveport fireman knelt over a scared dog, rubbing its head and from time to time, offering oxygen from a mask, as another fireman wrapped it in a blanket after it was rescued from a house fire, on Jan. 23.

According to Clarence Reese, assistant to the Fire Chief, the Shreveport Fire Department, just before 11:30 a.m., 12 crews were called to a house at the intersection of Perrin and Hartman streets to find it engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.

Upon the firemen entering, they discovered several pets inside, three dogs and a cat that were immediately rescued. A portion of the house sustained serious damage. Two other family pets remain unaccounted for.

The residents were not at home when the fire ignited.

No firemen were injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

