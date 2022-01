I think (key word) that I have found the Cheyenne, Wyoming home with the most living space available now and I have the pictures to prove it. I found this home out of pure curiosity. I wondered out loud what Cheyenne home has the most square feet of living space. I checked both Zillow and Realtor. Their results show that 3359 Campstool Road in Cheyenne is the biggest of the big. According to what they have online, it has a whopping 6,762 square feet of home. The next closest based on square feet is 2585 Falling Star Loop with 6,756 square feet of space. Missed it by THAT much.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO