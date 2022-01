None of the DEXs are regulated by any regulator in any part of the world; compliance is non-existent in DeFi the wild wild west. Timechain, a Canadian registered Money Services Business (MSB) through TimeSwap, a decentralized exchange aggregator and permissionless lending and borrowing protocol actively regulated by Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) and AMF released the first compliant Automated Market Maker (AMM) liquidity pools, yield farming and staking functionality. The use of anonymous tools and procedures is on the rise, making it difficult to discover unlawful financial operations such as fraud and money laundering.

