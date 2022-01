Real Money's Tim Collins is looking at a potential opportunity in Weibo WB. To be sure, he’s looking very carefully. Weibo is a Chinese social media and light-blogging platform. It has a user base larger than the entire population of the United States, which certainly is more than enough to keep it on investors’ radars. However U.S. investors also remember the way that government intervention shook up the Chinese marketplace.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO