Postproduction software developer Autodesk is expanding toward on-set production with the acquisition of Moxion, the New Zealand-based developer of a cloud-based digital dailies tool used in Hollywood for remote working. The terms of the deal, announced on Wednesday, were not disclosed. The Moxion technology will continue to be available to customers through the Moxion team with future plans to integrate the technology into the Autodesk cloud platform and software portfolio, the company reports. “As the content demand continues to boom with pressure on creators to do more for less, this acquisition helps us facilitate broader collaboration and communication, and drive greater efficiencies...

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO