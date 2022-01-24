ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Conference Championship odds and lines: Money line, spread and Over/Under for both games

By SportsbookWire Staff
 3 days ago
Just four teams remain in the hunt for Super Bowl LVI following an exciting Divisional Round that saw three games decided by last-second field goals and the fourth game settled in overtime.

The underdog Cincinnati Bengals toppled the AFC’s top-seeded Tennessee Titans 19-16 despite QB Joe Burrow being sacked 9 times in the victory and the San Francisco 49ers completed a fourth-quarter comeback to eliminate the Super Bowl favorite Green Bay Packers 13-10 Saturday.

Favorites continued to fall Sunday as the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 30-27 to the Los Angeles Rams, however, the underdog trend ended as the Kansas City Chiefs emerged as the lone favorite to advance when they knocked off the Buffalo Bills 42-36 in an overtime thriller.

Below, we look at the NFL Conference Championship odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook and last updated Monday, Jan. 24.

AFC Conference Championship: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, 3 p.m. ET

  • Money line: Bengals +250 (bet $100 to win $250) | Chiefs -320 (bet $320 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bengals +7.5 (-120) | Chiefs -7.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 53.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

NFC Conference Championship: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 6:40 p.m. ET

  • Money line: 49ers +145 (bet $100 to win $145) | Rams -180 (bet $180 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): 49ers +3.5 (-115) | Rams -3.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 46.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

