ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Great 'Preferred Stocks' To Buy And Hold Forever

By Rida Morwa
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all want those investments we can "buy and forget". We all have a lot of things going on in our life. Places to go, errands to run, we have to maintain our homes, do the laundry, fix things that break - it seems like as soon as we check one...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Seeking Alpha

CareCloud launches $25M offering of Series B Preferred Stock

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) has launched a $25M underwritten public offering of its non-convertible Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock with liquidation preference of $25.00 per share. Underwriters may be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Series B Preferred Stock offered in the public...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buy And Hold#Preferred Stocks#Europe
Seekingalpha.com

Lennox International: Conservative Dividend Portfolio Pick, Buy The Dip

Lennox International is a company that you can buy and hold for the very long term. Lennox International (NYSE:LII) is a company that fits perfectly into any conservative dividend portfolio. The company offers a very modest dividend yield that increases significantly over the years thanks to a very low cash payout ratio. In addition, the company is an aggressive buybacker, which means that the position of holders increases over the years as each share represents an increasingly larger portion of the company, which increases the margin for future dividend raises.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Undervalued EV Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Even at the pared-back valuations, EV stocks remain elevated. Not every EV is worth the price the market wants you to pay. Patient investors will reap rewards over the long haul with these two EV stocks. Investors have no shortage of beaten-down electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers to choose from in...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Dividend Harvesting Week 47 Update: $4,700 Allocated, $317.03 In Annual Dividends Yielding 6.52% Across 60 Positions

After 47 weeks and $4,700 allocated, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is generating $317.03 in annual dividend income. It feels like a different investment era than it did just two months ago. Markets reached all-time highs, and multiple firms said the S&P 500 would finish in the 5,000s for 2022. Goldman Sachs (GS) gave a 5,100 target, Wells Fargo (WFC) provided a range between 5,100 – 5,300, RBC's target was 5,050, Credit Suisse (CS) indicated a 5,200 close, and Citigroup (NYSE:C) came in with the same target as GS, 5,100. The past two months have been nothing but carnage, and just when you think things are looking better, the Fed Minutes come out and indicate something drastically different than what Jerome Powell outlined in his address to the nation. Since their highs, the Dow has declined by 2,687.28 (-7.27%), the S&P 500 is down by 426.68 (-8.85%), and the Nasdaq has taken the largest blow, sinking by 2,443.31 (-15.07%). There are only two types of people who are happy right now, bears and investors who have decades until retirement who mainly invest in index funds. Many of the companies that couldn't miss in 2020 declined throughout 2021 and have gone into freefall over the past several weeks. For instance, PYPL has declined by -45.81% in the past six months, SQ has declined by -54,09%, and Zoom Video (ZM) has declined by -58.17%.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Blackstone stock gains 4% after Q4 results reflect record fee-related earnings

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) stock climbs 4.0% in premarket trading after Q4 results beat consensus, capping off a year in which its assets under management rose 42%, its fastest growth rate in more than a decade. "Outstanding investment performance and the power of our brand are leading to share gains in multiple...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Americans Want to Travel -- Here Are 2 Great Hotel Stocks to Buy

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is an ongoing situation, there's light at the end of the tunnel as omicron numbers start to roll over. As the world gradually returns to normal, we could see travel pick up. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 14, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Jason Hall each give their picks for the best hotel stocks to play the travel rebound.
TRAVEL
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P futures are mixed as market digests Fed and waits for GDP

There's no rest for the market as Wall Street gets the first major data point for a data-dependent Fed that is embarking on a tightening cycle. S&P futures (SPX), Nasdaq 100 (NDX:IND) and Dow futures (INDU) point to a slightly higher opening at present but have been bouncing around for most of the morning.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: TSLA, INTC fall on supply concerns; MCD earnings miss; NFLX attracts Pershing Square

While the Federal Reserve took center stage during the previous session, earnings news was back in focus for Thursday's pre-market trading. Continuing a recent theme, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) both posted better-than-expected quarterly results, but saw their shares fall on supply chain worries. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) also lost ground in...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy