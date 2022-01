Square, a company specialising in software, payments, and hardware solutions for businesses of all sizes, has launched in Spain following an Early Access Programme. Square is part of Block, a global technology company focused on financial services, founded in 2009. Square is currently present in nine countries, with Spain being the fourth European country and the first launched in 2022, after landing in Ireland and France in 2020 and the UK in 2017. Square will also be rolling out support in Catalan over the coming months.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO