ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Pedestrian Struck Dead on Grand Central Parkway Near Flushing Meadows Corona Park Sunday Night

By email the author:
Queens Post
Queens Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cRln_0du8tPKH00
A man was struck and killed in the middle lane on the Grand Central Parkway near Flushing Meadows Corona Park Sunday night (GMaps of location)

Jan. 24, 2022 By Christian Murray

A man was fatally struck by a driver of a 2015 Toyota Camry on the Grand Central Parkway near Flushing Meadows Corona Park Sunday night.

The victim was hit by the driver who traveling east bound on the Grand Central Parkway in the middle lane at around 10:50 p.m. near Exit 10 of the Long Island Expressway.

The driver, a 57-year-old man, remained at the scene. The victim, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead by EMS at the location of the crash.

The investigation is being conducted by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad and remains ongoing. There have been no arrests.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Queens Post

Man Killed in Dumpster Accident in Bayside: NYPD

A man was killed while he was helping to unload a dumpster in the Bayside neigborhood Monday morning, according to police. Police were called to a house in the vicinity of 191st Street and Northern Boulevard at around 10:30 a.m. and discovered the victim unconscious and unresponsive in the driveway.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Queens Post

Traffic Deaths Were High in Several Queens Council Districts in 2021: Report

The number of people killed on New York City streets in 2021 was the highest it’s been since 2013, according to city data released by Transportation Alternatives. There were 273 people killed on New York City streets in 2021, a 33 percent increase over 2018, the safest year in recent history, according to city data. Last year, crashes killed 124 pedestrians, 50 motorcyclists, 19 cyclists and 15 people on mopeds and e-bikes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
City
Corona, NY
Queens, NY
Accidents
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
Queens Post

Man Attempts to Rape Woman Inside Elevator of Hollis Apartment Building: NYPD

Police are looking for a man who allegedly beat up and attempted to rape a woman inside a building elevator in the Hollis section of Queens early Sunday. The suspect, police said, was waiting inside the lobby area of an apartment building, located in the vicinity of 190th Street and Woodhull Avenue, at around 3:30 a.m. when a 38-year-old woman returning home walked by him.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Rego Park Man Convicted of Murder in Stabbing Death of His Pregnant Girlfriend in Ridgewood

A Rego Park man was convicted of murder Tuesday for viciously stabbing his pregnant girlfriend to death inside her Ridgewood apartment building in February 2019. Anthony Hobson, 51, was convicted by a jury in Queens criminal court of killing 35-year-old Jennifer Irigoyen, who was 12 weeks pregnant and had a young son. He faces 25 years to life in prison for the brutal murder when he is sentenced Feb. 17.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Long Island#Traffic Accident#Ems
Queens Post

Video: Man Sucker Punched and Robbed in Brutal Attack on Jackson Heights Street

Two men are wanted for a brutal robbery that took place in Jackson Heights last week where the victim was sucker punched from behind and knocked out cold. The heinous incident—caught on tape– took place at around 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 18, when two men approached the victim from behind in the vicinity of 77th Street and 37th Road before one of them punched him in the head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

NYPD Cracks Down on Moped Drivers Using Queensboro Bridge Bike/Pedestrian Lane

The NYPD cracked down on moped drivers crossing the Queensboro Bridge via the bicycle/pedestrian lane Tuesday. Officers from the 108th Precinct issued numerous summonses and confiscated three gas-powered mopeds at the entrance of the 59th Street Bridge bike and pedestrian path. The drivers were illegally using the bike lane to cross the East River, according to the NYPD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Queens Post

75-Year-Old Woman Left With Head Injuries After Being Randomly Attacked on Forest Hills Street

A 75-year-old woman was left with head injuries after being randomly attacked in broad daylight on a Forest Hills street Wednesday. The senior was in front of Hair Cutters, located at 116-23 Queens Blvd., at around 1:30 p.m. when a man approached her and tackled her to the concrete pavement, according to police. The suspect then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

108 Police Precinct Seeks Recruits for its Auxiliary Officer Program

The NYPD 108 Precinct is calling on residents to sign up to be part of its volunteer auxiliary program. The auxiliary unit, which consists of an all-volunteer group, helps the police force in maintaining order at parades, festivals and street fairs—as well as assists in patrolling subway entrances, parks and housing developments. They also assist in crime prevention activities.
BRONX, NY
Queens Post

Man Fatally Shot Outside Flushing Massage Parlor

A man was fatally shot during a fight outside a Flushing massage parlor Monday. The victim, 44, was shot in the neck at around 5 p.m. in front of Shangrong Spa, located at 132-44 41st Ave., police said. The man was transported to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital where he was...
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy