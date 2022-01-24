Pedestrian Struck Dead on Grand Central Parkway Near Flushing Meadows Corona Park Sunday Night

A man was struck and killed in the middle lane on the Grand Central Parkway near Flushing Meadows Corona Park Sunday night (GMaps of location)

Jan. 24, 2022 By Christian Murray

A man was fatally struck by a driver of a 2015 Toyota Camry on the Grand Central Parkway near Flushing Meadows Corona Park Sunday night.

The victim was hit by the driver who traveling east bound on the Grand Central Parkway in the middle lane at around 10:50 p.m. near Exit 10 of the Long Island Expressway.

The driver, a 57-year-old man, remained at the scene. The victim, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead by EMS at the location of the crash.

The investigation is being conducted by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad and remains ongoing. There have been no arrests.