Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson cited the example of playing a show to an audience of one person to demonstrate his attitude of “being real” about performances. The incident took place while he was fronting a band in his university years, as he explained in a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho. Asked how he deals with difficult crowds in his early days, Dickinson said, “I would insult them – either that or try and make friends with them, but in a very odd way.”

MUSIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO