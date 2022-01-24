Chiefs proposed to change NFL playoffs OT rules in 2019. These rules helped them beat Bills in 2022.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the NFL’s competition committee is expected to consider potential changes to the league’s overtime rules. The news comes in the wake of the somewhat anti-climatic finish to Sunday’s Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Round matchup – one of the greatest games in NFL history. With the two teams combining for 25 points in the final 1:54 of regulation, it was Patrick Mahomes ($8,500 on FanDuel) who marched the Chiefs down the field in overtime for the eventual game-winning score – Buffalo never having a chance to respond. The current OT rules state that if the team that possesses the ball first scores a touchdown, the game is over. This was the situation Sunday, again, prompting discussion on the issue.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO