ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs proposed to change NFL playoffs OT rules in 2019. These rules helped them beat Bills in 2022.

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chiefs proposed changing the overtime rules...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Chiefs HC Andy Reid reacts to Josh Allen, Bills’ comments on controversial OT rules

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills played a game for the ages in the AFC Divisional Round, as Kansas City only just edged out Buffalo 42-36. Besides the incredible quarterback show put on by Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, one of the biggest storylines after the game was the controversial overtime rule, which prevented Allen and the Bills from touching the ball. Allen spoke about the rule, noting that it “is what it is” but that he’d likely be celebrating if it was the other way around too. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid seemed to offer a response to those comments when speaking about the controversial OT rules, via NBC Sports.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ shocking admission on Travis Kelce’s reception to set up game-tying FG in Chiefs-Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off what was seemingly impossible when they stunned the Bills in overtime on Sunday night in the AFC Divisional Round. With just 13 seconds on the clock, the Chiefs managed to get into field goal range and tie the game up, forcing overtime. Travis Kelce was the X-factor late in the game, with his fourth-quarter reception setting up Harrison Butker’s game-tying kick. Well, Kelce and Mahomes spoke on the pivotal play after the game and revealed that Kelce’s route was actually improvised.
NFL
SportsGrid

Following Bills-Chiefs finish the NFL Will Likely Consider Overtime Rules Changes

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the NFL’s competition committee is expected to consider potential changes to the league’s overtime rules. The news comes in the wake of the somewhat anti-climatic finish to Sunday’s Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs Divisional Round matchup – one of the greatest games in NFL history. With the two teams combining for 25 points in the final 1:54 of regulation, it was Patrick Mahomes ($8,500 on FanDuel) who marched the Chiefs down the field in overtime for the eventual game-winning score – Buffalo never having a chance to respond. The current OT rules state that if the team that possesses the ball first scores a touchdown, the game is over. This was the situation Sunday, again, prompting discussion on the issue.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Nfl Playoffs#Chiefs#American Football
96.9 WOUR

OT Rule Change in the NFL is Definitely Needed (Opinion)

Before you claim that I'm just another "sour grapes" Bills fan who after losing on Sunday night wants to see the overtime rules changed in the NFL, let me say, I've always hated OT in the NFL. I'm sure you're aware of the finish, but in case you're not the...
NFL
foxla.com

Is the NFL's overtime rule fair? Chiefs-Bills game reignites debate

When Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes found tight end Travis Kelce in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown in Sunday's AFC Divisional Round playoff game, clinching a 42-36 win for the Chiefs over the Buffalo Bills, the social media debate began as to where the game ranks among the NFL's all-time great playoff games.
NFL
247Sports

Buffalo Bills OL Dion Dawkins chides NFL's 'casino table' OT rules after playoff loss at Kansas City Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs put on a show for the ages Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs, combining for 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation before the Chiefs won on a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce on the opening drive of overtime. That quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills didn't even have an opportunity to answer, however — a touchdown by either team on the opening drive of overtime ends the game, per NFL overtime rules — was a major point of contention after Kansas City wrapped up their 42-36 victory.
NFL
Dallas News

NFL’s playoff overtime rules are broken. Does college football hold the answer to fixing them?

Josh Allen made only one major mistake in his epic quarterback showdown Sunday with Patrick Mahomes in the NFL playoffs. He called tails instead of heads. That one error was decisive in Kansas City’s 42-36 overtime win over Buffalo and underscored why the NFL needs to look to the college game for a better system. Or at least the college game, circa 2019.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Does Josh Allen Have Issue With NFL’s OT Rule? Bills QB Opens Up

Josh Allen left the Arrowhead Stadium field with 13 seconds left in regulation Sunday night after giving the Bills a late three-point lead over the Chiefs. From there, Kansas City had two possessions and Allen was forced to watch from the sideline without ever having a chance to respond. Those...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Sign Defensive Lineman Daniel Ekuale To Future Contract

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are bringing back one of the team’s standout practice squad players. Defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale has signed a future contract, the team announced on Tuesday. Ekuale was signed to the New England practice squad in September, and despite never being on the 53-man roster, he carved out a fairly regular spot in the team’s lineup. The 28-year-old was elevated to the active roster for seven regular season contests and New England’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, playing 23 percent of New England’s snaps in those games. Ekuale racked up five total tackles and two sacks in...
NFL
Hutch Post

Reid expects NFL to look at OT rules

UNDATED (AP) — Even the winning coach, in this case Andy Reid, is questioning the NFL’s overtime setup. One day after Reid’s Chiefs won the OT coin toss, then marched downfield for Travis Kelce’s 8-yard touchdown reception to end an epic divisional round game with Buffalo, Reid recognized how fortunate Kansas City was.
NFL
NBC Sports

Art Rooney II “not opposed to considering a change” to playoff OT rules

The Chiefs’ win over the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs has revived debate about whether the NFL’s overtime rules for the postseason should change in order to allow for both teams to possess the ball regardless of how the first possession turns out. Chiefs head...
NFL
theScore

Bills GM hopes for review of OT rules after 'painful' loss to Chiefs

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane says he's still reeling from Sunday's "painful" overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. "Still going through it," Beane said Wednesday, according to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. "I'm not in a good spot. But I will review it and we'll learn from it, I promise you that.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Key Buccaneers defender calls out Bruce Arians for final drive in loss to Rams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were seemingly mounting an incredible comeback against the Los Angeles Rams, as the former team had all the momentum late in the game. However, the Rams somewhat easily made their way down the field against the Tampa Bay defense, picking up a huge chunk of yardage on two plays to wide receiver Cooper Kupp. One prominent Buccaneers defender, LaVonte David, has already voiced his displeasure with the way Tampa Bay played the final drive against the Rams. Another key Tampa Bay defender seemingly criticized head coach Bruce Arians in a since-deleted tweet.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy