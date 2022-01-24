ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seasonable temps are fighting back

By Tony Chiavaroli
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Monday my friends! Highs will warm back to average to start the week as sunshine holds steady. Let’s get to those mid 50s this afternoon!. Clouds increase tonight and continue into Tuesday, with a couple early showers possible at the coast. Skies remain...

Related
Rain showers ahead on Friday, with an overnight chance at snow

Happy Wednesday all! Colder weather is moving back in today, and temperatures will stay below normal through the upcoming weekend. A cold front will push further off shore today, slowly clearing the clouds and bringing in those cooler temps. Today will also be windy & colder with highs in the mid to upper 40s, then temperatures will drop into the 20s tonight. It will stay cool on Thursday even with plenty of sunshine.
Cold through the weekend

Cold weather has returned and will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will drop quickly this evening, and will bottom out in the 20s overnight. Plenty of sunshine for tomorrow, but it will stay cool with high temperatures in the 40s. A storm system will develop offshore on Friday, bringing a chance for rain, especially late in the day. As this storm system pulls away Friday night, there will be a chance that the rain will change to snow late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Any snow accumulation from this system will be light. Another blast of cold weather will follow this storm with highs over the weekend in the 40s, and lows in the 20s. Sunny weather for the beginning of next week, and that will eventually warm us up. Temperatures should be above normal by mid week.
This morning was the coldest morning of the season so far as temps dropped below…

This morning was the coldest morning of the season so far as temps dropped below zero over the northern portion of the state. Our low in Indy hit zero which was the lowest temperature since January 7th of this month. Thursday will find a cold front approaching which will bring the threat for a few afternoon snow showers. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 30s.
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Comfortable seasonal temps

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning borderland!☕️☀️ Happy humpday! Well we are expecting chilly but seasonal and comfortable temperatures for today, just like yesterday. We are forecasting an expected high of 60 degrees, so make sure to grab a jacket as you head out the door🧥 but overall great day to go jogging🏃‍♀️ or […]
Cooler Temps and Weekend Rain

Clouds cleared out early this morning. Still patchy clouds lingering throughout today but nonetheless some sunshine. Temperatures are not very warm out there. We won’t be breaking into the 50s today, sadly, but more sunshine for tomorrow and temperatures in the low 50s. Winds increased for today; sustained between 10-15 mph, but could see gusts slightly around/above 20 mph.
