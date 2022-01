BUFFALO, N.Y. — In recent days there have been multiple fights at a Buffalo Public Schools high school, one of which resulted in a teacher going to the hospital. Between Monday and Tuesday, there have been four fights at McKinley High School. One of those fights resulted in one female teacher getting injured while trying to break up the conflict, according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson. Charges are pending against the student/students who were involved in that fight.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO