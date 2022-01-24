ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man Carrying Own Severed Arm Survives Horrific Workplace Accident

By Jude Walker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man in Maine is very lucky to be alive following a horrific accident while he was on the job. The incident happened on Friday when the man's arm was cut off near the shoulder in an...

Maine State
