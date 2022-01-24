Man Carrying Own Severed Arm Survives Horrific Workplace Accident

A four-year-old boy died after getting his head stuck in a homemade double stairgate, an inquest has heard.Draco Chapman was found injured by one of his older siblings on April 2, 2019 and was taken to Norwich and Norfolk Hospital, where he was placed in an induced coma.He was later transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, and then to a hospice, where he died on April 23.An inquest heard that the child became stuck between two stairgates that had been fitted one above the other in a door frame by his mother, Rachel Chapman, at their home in Osbert Close,...

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO