Boxing and gambling are two activities that practically go hand-in-hand with one another. That’s why a lot of the world’s biggest and most anticipated fights take place in the gambling capital of the world, Las Vegas. Las Vegas has been known to be the mecca of the casino industry for the longest time. It’s because a lot of sports fans like to add a level of excitement and exhilaration to a boxing match by actually betting on them. In fact, betting on boxing matches is so popular that it’s grown to become one of the biggest money movers in the gambling market itself.

