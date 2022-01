Scotty 2 Hotty has been a WWE icon for decades. According to WWE, he started his career with them at the young age of 16 in 1991 as an extra before working his way to a contract in 1997 primed for the Attitude Era. He solidified his home on our TVs as one half of Too Cool and his iconic move, The Worm. While a great entertainer for years Scotty 2 Hotty was loved by Mainers for another reason. Scotty 2 Hotty, or Scott Garland, is one of us as he was born in Westbrook.

WWE ・ 20 HOURS AGO