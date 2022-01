Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will start on Tuesday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Davis was listed probable to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it is a great sign to see him officially get the green light to play. While he won't be on a strict minutes limit, Davis' workload will be monitored, according to head coach Frank Vogel. He also said Davis will start, and while it hasn't been confirmed who will head to the bench in a corresponding move, it's safe to assume that will be Dwight Howard.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO