Monday’s Must Reads

The year's first installment of What X Buys highlights three area options for just below and a stretch above the $1 million mark. Just over a half-mile from the East Falls Church Metro station, this two-bedroom is one of the last of the recently-delivered Masonry Lofts. Exposed, weathered brick walls are prominent in every room, as are near floor-to-ceiling windows and exposed ductwork and conduits. An office/den boasts triple exposure, and the sleek U-shaped kitchen includes a subway tile backsplash and a floating hood above the stove. The stairwell highlights repurposed wood pillars, and the gallery loft-like landing leads to the owner's suite across from access to a private roof deck.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO