Monday’s Must Reads

By Nena Perry-Brown
urbanturf.com
 3 days ago

How DC qualifies as the 16th-easiest metro area to save for a down...

dc.urbanturf.com

urbanturf.com

UrbanTurf Listings: New This Week

UrbanTurf Listings is a premium property listings service that showcases some of the most appealing for-sale homes from across the DC metropolitan area. Every week we will display the newest additions from the previous seven days. Below are this week's newest properties for sale. Click the photo for each property to learn more about it. Agents, to learn more about UrbanTurf Listings, see the introduction and FAQ.
REAL ESTATE
urbanturf.com

What (Around) $1 Million Buys in the DC Area

The year's first installment of What X Buys highlights three area options for just below and a stretch above the $1 million mark. Just over a half-mile from the East Falls Church Metro station, this two-bedroom is one of the last of the recently-delivered Masonry Lofts. Exposed, weathered brick walls are prominent in every room, as are near floor-to-ceiling windows and exposed ductwork and conduits. An office/den boasts triple exposure, and the sleek U-shaped kitchen includes a subway tile backsplash and a floating hood above the stove. The stairwell highlights repurposed wood pillars, and the gallery loft-like landing leads to the owner's suite across from access to a private roof deck.
REAL ESTATE
Family Handyman

This Is How Much Gas You Should Keep in Your Tank

Nothing is more annoying when you’re ready to hit the road than realizing you need gas. Between the time it takes to fill up, the cost and the general inconvenience, you might wonder whether you can cruise a little longer without stopping. A better question is whether there’s actually...
TRAFFIC
urbanturf.com

A First Look at the 900 Apartments Proposed for DC’s Wardman Marriott Site in Woodley Park

The plans for a massive residential project at the site of the former Marriott Wardman Park hotel in DC's Woodley Park are coming into focus. A Carmel Partners-affiliated development entity has applied for concept review of a development that would raze and replace the vacant hotel with two serpentine buildings, delivering 900 residential units. The project would reduce the existing building footprint on the site, adding more than two acres of open space and improving the "front lawn" along the 2600 block of Woodley Road NW (map). Purchase of the hotel was finalized in November after a bankruptcy auction last year.
ECONOMY
urbanturf.com

Was 2021 The Strongest Year Ever for the DC Apartment Market?

Several signs point to DC having its strongest rental market on record in 2021. Apartment absorption increased by a whopping 654% in DC proper last year, according to the latest quarterly report from Delta Associates, with more than 8,000 apartments leased in the city. These absorptions not only accounted for almost half of all apartments absorbed in the DC metro area in 2021, but it was also the first year that over 8,000 units were absorbed in the city.
REAL ESTATE
urbanturf.com

What a New Report Says About the State of the U.S. Rental Market

The latest Rental Housing report from Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies released today offers interesting insights about the rental market over the past decade. Below, UrbanTurf highlights some of the more interesting statistics for the national and local markets. 14.9% — The share of DC renter households that...
HOUSE RENT
urbanturf.com

Best New Listings: From the Hill to Historic Hyattsville

This week’s Best New Listings includes a colonial in Historic Hyattsville, a classic rowhouse on Capitol Hill, and a converted condo off 14th Street. This Hyattsville colonial comes ready for customization, even as it retains its original hardwoods. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace with a mantel that extends to create built-in shelving beneath. A sunroom on the main level has a brick accent wall, and the bedrooms each have a full or partial cove ceiling. The carpeted lower level offers plenty of bonus space in addition to a full bath. The home also has an unfinished attic, a generous rear yard with mature trees, and an attached garage.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

