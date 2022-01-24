ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Efforts underway to put breakaway school district initiative before lawmakers next year

By Xóchitl Underwood
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A Henderson city councilman who wants a state law change to let communities like his carve out their own school districts has filed paperwork to gather citizen support to put the question before state lawmakers next year.

Dan Stewart field an initiative petition on Jan. 11 through a political action committee he formed. Stewart and other initiative backers argue the size of districts like Clark County make it difficult to manage schools.

If they gather enough signatures to put the initiative before lawmakers, it would allow communities like Henderson to secede from the Clark County School District. It’s the fifth-largest in the country, with about 320,000 students.

