In Real Madrid’s league game against Elche CF that ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw – thanks to the late equalizer coming off from the head of Eder Militao – Karim Benzema felt a slight discomfort in his left leg that, at first look, appeared to be a problem with the hamstring and as a result of which he was subbed off as a precautionary measure by Carlo Ancelotti.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO