Soups of French Canada

January is, on average, the coldest month of the year. And that means one thing. Big heating bills. And soup. Okay, two things. Of course, there are different types of soup. Alphabet soup is a metaphor made famous during FDR’s new deal that gave us all kinds of acronyms like IRS, CIA, FBI, BRB, LOL. Duck Soup is the absolutely timeless 1933 Marx Brothers film about Freedonia, a bankrupt nation looking to borrow a little something from a neighboring country. If you’re looking for a laugh, watch Groucho ask for money. Then pick up his book, “Memoirs of a Mangy Lover”. You don’t even need to open it. (Though you should) Just looking at Groucho will put you in a better mood. But I digress. Then again so did Groucho. And look where all those digressions got him.
Comments / 0