Soups of French Canada

Alphabet Soup might be the most kid-friendly and fun recipe that exists! Make a batch of this tasty soup for your get and they'll spell "YUM!" in their bowl. How many of you remember your mom or dad opening a can of Campbell's alphabet soup for you when you were little? I still vividly remember the sound of the can opener popping the top off, seeing the bright orange inside the can and watching it plop it into the soup pot to be heated. Minutes later I would be swirling my spoon in the soup trying to figure out which letter or number was which and trying to eat (or save, depending on the day) my favorites. I also remember actually finding it to be "fun food".

