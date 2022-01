If you’ve paid much attention to U.S. telecom news (or any news, really) this week, you may have seen stories about the release of “C-band 5G” in the U.S. For Canadians, C-band 5G availability in the U.S. really doesn’t mean much. However, it’s noteworthy as a possible glimpse at what the roll-out of the recently-auctioned 3,500MHz spectrum might be like in Canada. C-band is a broad range of radio wave frequencies between 4GHz and 8GHz (or 4,000MHz and 8,000MHz). In the U.S. specifically, C-band often refers to about 3,700MHz to 4,200MHz and, more specifically, the 3,700MHz to 3,980MHz spectrum auctioned off in 2020 (via PC Mag).

