The “Great Resignation” just got even greater. 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, according to Tuesday data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. With a rate of 3%, the quit rate has climbed back to the high in September, marking an all-time high for quits in the U.S. Accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance, and transportation, warehousing, and utilities saw the most quits in November. The number of people who quit their retail jobs in November was roughly 686,000 at a rate of 4.4%, the same rate of retail quits in October. In November, retail employment declined by...

RETAIL ・ 22 DAYS AGO