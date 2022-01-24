ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Imagination wins Linley Group 2021 Analysts' Choice Award

design-reuse.com
 3 days ago

IMG CXT R3 GPU’s innovative architecture wins Best Processor IP Category Award. London, England - 24th January 2022 – Imagination Technologies' IMG CXT IP has been named the Best Processor IP in Linley Group’s 2021 Analysts’ Choice Awards. The flagship GPU features a unique PowerVR Photon ray tracing architecture, which delivers...

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
design-reuse.com

Thalia launches next generation IP reuse tools for smarter, more agile semiconductor product development

Cologne, Germany – 26 January 2022 – Thalia Design Automation, provider of analog and mixed-signal circuit IP reuse platform, today announced enhancements to its Technology Analyzer and Circuit Porting tools, key parts of its AMALIA IP reuse & development platform. The new features support designers with a broader set of process technologies, plus intelligent machine learning features to significantly accelerate analysis and porting, to further cut costs and improve design productivity.
ELECTRONICS
design-reuse.com

Ceremorphic Exits Stealth Mode; Unveils Technology Plans to Deliver a New Architecture Specifically Designed for Reliable Performance Computing

Complete Silicon System Addresses Today’s Critical Computing Challenges Around Reliability, Security, Energy Efficiency, and Scalability. SAN JOSE, Calif. – January 26, 2022 – Armed with more than 100 patents and leveraging multi-decade expertise in creating Industry leading silicon systems, Ceremorphic® Inc. today announced its plans to deliver a complete silicon system that provides the performance needed for next-generation applications such as AI model training, HPC, automotive processing, drug discovery, and metaverse processing. Designed in advanced silicon geometry (TSMC 5nm node), this new architecture was built from the ground up to solve today’s high-performance computing problems in reliability, security and energy consumption to serve all performance-demanding market segments.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

Big Innovations Double the Data Rate to 64 GT/s with PCIe 6.0

PCI Express® (PCIe®) has been on a tear, doubling the data rate with each new generation in response to the torrid rise in data traffic and the needs of advanced workloads. But raising signaling rates gets harder and harder with each doubling. That’s why with PCIe 6.0, we have some of the most dramatic changes yet seen in the standard to enable the jump to 64 GT/s.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Img#Ray Tracing#Gpu#Photon#Cxt#Rtls
design-reuse.com

Kinetic Technologies Adopts Diakopto's ParagonX Platform for High-Performance Power Management and Video/Audio Interface ICs

San Jose, CA. -- January 25, 2022 -- Diakopto announced today that Kinetic Technologies, a developer of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, has selected ParagonX to accelerate parasitic analysis and design optimization in the development of their integrated circuits (IC). “We have adopted the industry-leading ParagonX Electronic Design Automation (EDA)...
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

NucleiSys Adopts Breker's System Coherency TrekApp

SAN JOSE, CALIF. –– January 25, 2022 –– Breker Verification Systems today announced Nuclei System Technology deployed its System Coherency Synthesis TrekApp to ensure coherency of its configurable low-power and high-performance 32- and 64-bit RISC-V processor intellectual property (IP) designs. “After an extensive evaluation, we choose...
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Cadence Announces Full DRAM Verification Solution for Automotive, Data Center, and Mobile Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.— January 24, 2022 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced a new DRAM verification solution, allowing customers to test and optimize system-on-chip (SoC) designs for data center, consumer, mobile and automotive applications. Using the full DRAM verification solution, which delivers up to 10X increased verification throughput, customers can quickly and effectively perform IP-to-SoC-level verification of advanced designs with multiple DDR interfaces.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

CEVA Introduces Security IP for Die-to-Die Communication Between Chiplets

ROCKVILLE, MD, January 26, 2022 – CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and integrated IP solutions, announced today that it has expanded its IP market reach by introducing the Fortrix™ SecureD2D IP solution, enabling secure data exchange between different chiplets within a Heterogenous System on Chip (HSoC). The Fortrix SecureD2D IP offers secure authentication and firmware boot/code load between chiplets, providing assurance for each chiplet within the HSoC.
ROCKVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Marketing
design-reuse.com

CFX announces commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on 55nm Logic process

CFX, the one stop shop of embedded flash memory IP and stand alone flash memory IC provider announced today commercial availability of anti-fuse OTP technology on 55nm Logic Low Power process. “Gate oxide dielectric anti-fuse OTP technology is a game changer for designers of integrated circuits implemented on advanced technology nodes”, states George Wang, CEO of CFX. “The 55nm Logic process combines dense low voltage logic transistors with optimized high voltage transistors. The addition of the CFX OTP technology makes the 55nm Logic process the ideal platform for complex ASIC/SoC/mixed signal devices such as MCU, power management devices (PMU), Multimedia IC, analog, sensors, RFIDs and etc”
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

JEDEC Publishes HBM3 Update to High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Standard

ARLINGTON, Va.-- January 27, 2022-- JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry, today announced the publication of the next version of its High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) DRAM standard: JESD238 HBM3, available for download from the JEDEC website. HBM3 is an innovative approach to raising the data processing rate used in applications where higher bandwidth, lower power consumption and capacity per area are essential to a solution’s market success, including graphics processing and high-performance computing and servers.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

Real Wireless Research Shows One Third Reduction for Private Network Infrastructure Cost Using AccelerComm 5G physical layer IP solution

Industrial private networks see considerable infrastructure savings by deploying AccelerComm solutions. Southampton, UK - January 24, 2022 -- AccelerComm, the company supercharging 5G with a complete physical layer solution which increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency, today announced the findings of a report commissioned from Real Wireless, the independent wireless experts, which shows significant reductions in 5G Private network infrastructure costs by utilising AccelerComm’s 5G physical layer IP solution.
TECHNOLOGY
design-reuse.com

Weebit Nano demonstrates its first crossbar ReRAM arrays

January 24, 2022 -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT; Weebit or the Company), a leading developer of next-generation memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce that together with its development partner CEA-Leti, it has demonstrated its first operational crossbar arrays that combine its ReRAM technology with a selector. This is a key milestone on the Company’s path to creating discrete (stand-alone) non-volatile memory (NVM) chips.
BUSINESS
design-reuse.com

Bridging Analog and Digital worlds at high speed with the JESD204 serial interface

To meet the increased demand for converter speed and resolution, JEDEC proposed the JESD204 standard describing a new efficient serial interface to handle data converters. In 2006, the JESD204 standard offered support for multiple data converters over a single lane with the following standard revisions; A, B, and C successively adding features such as support for multiple lanes, deterministic latency, and error detection and correction while constantly increasing Lane Rates. The JESD204D revision is currently in the works and aims to once more increase the Lane Rate to 112Gbps with the change of lane encoding and a switch of the error correction scheme to Reed-Solomon. Most of today’s high-speed converters make use of the JESD standard and the applications fall within but are not limited to Wireless, Telecom, Aerospace, Military, Imaging, and Medical, in essence anywhere a high-speed converter can be used.
COMPUTERS
design-reuse.com

Frame Buffer Compression IP Subsystem for TCON IC Manufacturers Launched by Hardent

Proven IP subsystem enables TCON IC manufacturers to leverage new Embedded DisplayPort low power features and significantly reduce frame buffer area using VESA DSC. January 27, 2022 -- Hardent, Inc., a leading provider of video compression IP cores, today announced the availability of a new VESA® Display Stream Compression (DSC) Frame Buffer Compression IP Subsystem. Designed for Timing Controller (TCON) Integrated Circuits (ICs) with Embedded DisplayPort (eDP) interfaces, the IP subsystem will enable a significant reduction in frame buffer area when using the new eDP 1.5 low power mode.
TECHNOLOGY
BlogHer

A Brief Breakdown of Cumulative Layout Shift and Why Bloggers Should Care

Last year, Google released a “page experience” update. With new ranking factors worked into the mix, this search algorithm incorporates signals that speak to the user’s experience on their mobile device. This makes one thing clear: site owners must pay attention to how well users can navigate and interact with their site. Slow load time is a common roadblock, but it’s not the only one. Other user experience factors that can impact performance are speed, ease of navigation, readability, and content quality. Page experience signals already take mobile friendliness, safe-browsing, HTTPS security, and the removal of interstitial popups into account. With...
INTERNET
design-reuse.com

Rambus Delivers PCIe 6.0 Controller for Next-Generation Data Centers

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Jan. 26, 2022 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the availability of its PCI Express® (PCIe®) 6.0 Controller. The PCIe specification is the interconnect of choice across a broad landscape of data-intensive markets including data center, AI/ML, HPC, automotive, IoT, defense and aerospace. Optimized for power, area and latency, the Rambus PCIe 6.0 controller delivers data rates up to 64 Gigatransfers per second (GT/s) for high-performance applications. In addition, the controller provides state-of-the-art security with an Integrity and Data Encryption (IDE) engine that monitors and protects PCIe links against physical attacks.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy