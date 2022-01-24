ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Donald Trump returning to Houston for American Freedom Tour

By Rachel Estrada
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k26ly_0du8mFUm00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — The American Freedom Tour has confirmed via social media that former president Donald Trump will be attending an event in Houston on Jan. 29.

According to the list of speakers appearing ‘Live-and-in-person,’ Donald Trump Jr. will also be attending the event titled, “It’s Time To Win Back America,” being held at the George R. Brown Convention Center. The event will be held from 8:15 a.m. till 5 p.m. that evening.

The event’s push is in an effort “for conservatives to get motivated and defend freedom.”

There are seven levels of ticket pricing including one dubbed “Inner Circle” that is closest to the stage.

This will be the second time in the last two months that Trump has had an event in Houston. He joined talk show host Bill O’Reilly for an event at the Toyota Center on Dec. 18. But the event failed to sell out, as they were plenty of seats empty in the 19,000-seat arena.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 57

queen of sarcasm
2d ago

Can we block the highways, close all the airports, and pull up the drawbridge before he tries to come here??

Reply(5)
20
Charlie Hamlet
2d ago

Why can’t this loser except the fact that he lost?

Reply(2)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Biden’s pledge to appoint Black woman back in spotlight amid Breyer retirement

(The Hill) – President Biden‘s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is receiving renewed attention in the wake of reports that Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, giving Biden an opportunity to appoint his replacement. Almost immediately after reports emerged Wednesday that Breyer planned to retire, Democrats issued calls for Biden to put […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Texoma's Homepage

Country bans gay ‘conversion therapy’

France has a new law that bans so-called conversion therapies and authorizes jail time and fines for practitioners who use the scientifically discredited practice to attempt to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Donald Trump
Texoma's Homepage

US draws down Ukraine embassy presence as war fears mount

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department on Sunday ordered the families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion. The department told the dependents of staffers at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv that they must leave the country. It also said that […]
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Kiah#The American Freedom Tour#Texomashomepage Com
Texoma's Homepage

Hiring bonuses offered for Texas health care positions

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is offering up to $5,000 in hiring bonuses for certain health care positions at state-supported living centers and state hospitals across Texas. These hiring bonuses are for registered nurses (RN) and licensed vocational nurses (LVN) at SSLCs and state hospitals, as well as psychiatric nursing assistants (PNA) at […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Texoma's Homepage

Elton John postpones farewell concerts in Dallas after testing positive for COVID-19

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Elton John is postponing his farewell concerts in Dallas after he tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement came Tuesday morning, postponing shows originally scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 25 and 26. Representatives for the tour said tickets will be honored at rescheduled concerts in the future. A statement to fans […]
DALLAS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy