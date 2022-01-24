ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rookie NYPD Officer Sumit Sulan Hailed A Hero For Quick Actions In Deadly Harlem Shooting

CNN
 2 days ago
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On a well-kept street in Queens, an NYPD unit keeps a quiet eye on the home of Sumit Sulan, the rookie cop who acted decisively when facing a nightmare situation.

“It’s a lot to take. It’s a lot to take and it’s overwhelming for him as well,” Harsha Sulan said.

Harsha Sulan said her brother is still processing it all.

On Friday night in Harlem, Sumit Sulan was backing up his field training officers, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora.

While Sumit Sulan waited in the living room with a woman who called police about her son, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil opened fire on Rivera and Mora in a bedroom. Sources said Sulan, just weeks on the job, moved the woman to safety before returning fire, hitting McNeil in the head and arm.

Mora is still in grave condition at NYU Langone Hospital, and Rivera died of his injuries. His wake will be held Thursday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, followed by his funeral Friday.

McNeil died from his injuries on Monday, police sources told CBS2.

“He was put to the test, almost on day one, and he passed this test with flying colors,” retired NYPD Sgt. Bill Cannon said of Sumit Sulan.

Cannon told CBS2’s Tony Aiello while Sulan wasn’t physically injured, he’ll still need time to heal.

“You’re gonna need some help, you’re gonna need support, and you’re gonna have to try to put this behind you,” Cannon said.

“Everyone in the family is here for him. Everyone in the department is here for him,” Harsha Sulan said.

Sumit Sulan worked for the Taxi and Limousine Commission as an inspector before deciding to become a cop, and entering the academy.

“He was passionate about it. He wanted to do this. He wanted to be a cop, so we were happy for him,” Harsha Sulan said.

Harsha Sulan said her family is heartbroken for the other cops, and especially the family of slain Officer Rivera.

“We really feel hurt for the family,” Harsha Sulan said.

Three cops and many lives were forever changed by a shocking act of deadly violence.

CNN

CNN

